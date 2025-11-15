Left Menu

Vision 2050: Transforming Jharkhand into a Developed State

Chief Minister Hemant Soren outlines a vision to develop Jharkhand into a prosperous state by 2050, with a focus on empowerment and infrastructural projects. Soren emphasizes the contributions of tribal leaders, mineral wealth, and the state’s role in national development, highlighting the importance of village empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:37 IST
Vision 2050: Transforming Jharkhand into a Developed State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold vision for the future, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to transform the state into a developed region by 2050. Speaking at Jharkhand's silver jubilee foundation day celebrations in Ranchi, Soren emphasized empowerment for women, youth, farmers, and tribals.

During the event, attended by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and other dignitaries, over 1,087 development projects, valued at Rs 8,799 crore, were inaugurated. These projects cover various sectors including water resources, urban development, and education, aiming for holistic and sustainable growth.

Soren recognized the historic efforts of tribal leaders and stressed on the state's valuable contribution to national development through mineral wealth and manpower. Governor Gangwar highlighted the progress in education, agriculture, and other sectors, pointing out challenges like poverty and unemployment, which can be tackled with public cooperation and effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Father and Son Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Tragic Collision: Father and Son Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

 India
2
Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence

Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence

 India
3
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

 India
4
Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025