Vision 2050: Transforming Jharkhand into a Developed State

In a bold vision for the future, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to transform the state into a developed region by 2050. Speaking at Jharkhand's silver jubilee foundation day celebrations in Ranchi, Soren emphasized empowerment for women, youth, farmers, and tribals.

During the event, attended by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and other dignitaries, over 1,087 development projects, valued at Rs 8,799 crore, were inaugurated. These projects cover various sectors including water resources, urban development, and education, aiming for holistic and sustainable growth.

Soren recognized the historic efforts of tribal leaders and stressed on the state's valuable contribution to national development through mineral wealth and manpower. Governor Gangwar highlighted the progress in education, agriculture, and other sectors, pointing out challenges like poverty and unemployment, which can be tackled with public cooperation and effective governance.

