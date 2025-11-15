Tragic Collision: Father and Son Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

A tragic accident claimed the life of a father and left his son seriously injured in Kaij taluka, Maharashtra, police reported. The unfortunate incident unfolded on Saturday when a car, while traveling on Kaij-Chausala Road, collided with their motorcycle.

Identified as Ranjit Gawali, the motorist behind the car involved, was also admitted to the hospital. Santosh Raja Kale, aged 30, and his son, Vishal, sustained severe injuries and were initially treated at Nandurghat Rural Hospital before urgent transfer to a medical college hospital due to the dire seriousness of their conditions.

The incident turned more tragic as Kale succumbed to his injuries later in the day, around 8 pm. Meanwhile, his son remains in critical condition and is scheduled for major surgery. Investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause and circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.