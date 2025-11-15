Marching for Change: Climate Protesters Unify at COP30 Summit
Thousands marched in Belem, Brazil, advocating for action against climate change during the COP30 summit. Diverse groups, including Indigenous activists, called for changes like halting deforestation. With ongoing negotiations, the summit sees a transition into a political phase, focusing on future climate action decisions.
In the heart of Belem, Brazil, thousands of climate protesters took to the streets in a vibrant demonstration calling for urgent action against climate change. The rally, which coincided with the ongoing COP30 summit, showcased a wide array of voices, from Indigenous activists to young environmentalists.
This climate march, which avoided the main summit venue, stressed the need for a transition away from deforestation and fossil fuel dependency. Brazil's environment minister, Marina Silva, spoke at the rally, emphasizing the importance of drawing up a roadmap for necessary changes during COP30. Indigenous protester Cristiane Puyanawa passionately demanded greater land rights and respect for nature.
Inside the COP30 talks, negotiators have reached a pivotal midpoint as they transition discussions to a political phase. The summit's agenda covers pressing issues, including climate finance and emission reductions. COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago expressed openness to a potential 'cover decision' if countries initiate such a proposal, highlighting the importance of collective decision-making.