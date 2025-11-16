Left Menu

JMC Launches Urban Water-Heritage Revival Drive: Revitalizing Jammu's Water Bodies

Jammu Municipal Corporation has initiated a major project to restore 17 water bodies in Jammu. The effort includes cleaning, desilting, landscaping, and creating public amenities around ponds and wells to enhance ecological, historical, and community value, marking one of the largest urban water-heritage projects in recent years.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has announced an ambitious initiative to restore and rejuvenate 17 water bodies in the city, focusing on re-establishing their ecological, cultural, and community significance.

This comprehensive project involves desilting, cleaning, and landscaping neglected water resources, including ponds and wells, in a bid to reconnect the urban population with these vital heritage spaces.

JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav emphasized the project's role in ecological balance, groundwater recharge, and cultural preservation, with significant investments in the rejuvenation of sites like Jal Talab and Durgochak, aiming to transform them into green, accessible community spaces.

