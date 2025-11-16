Hudco Eyes Multilateral Funding Boost for Infrastructure

State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) is actively engaging with multilateral development banks to raise $1 billion for infrastructure projects, as announced by Chairman Sanjay Kulshreshta.

The company is negotiating with Germany's KfW for $200 million and is in talks with the Asian Development Bank for $500 million, in addition to potential funding of $200-300 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Hudco's strategy includes issuing 54 EC Capital Gain Bonds to optimize costs, complemented by a trajectory towards net zero NPAs, underscoring its commitment to investment-grade projects and financial stability.

