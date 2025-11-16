Copper Heist Thwarted: Two Arrested in Delhi for Metro Construction Site Theft
Two men, including a repeat offender, were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly stealing 1,200 meters of copper cable from a metro construction site in Sadar Bazaar. The arrest followed a detailed investigation using CCTV footage and mobile tracking, leading to the recovery of the stolen material.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police apprehended two individuals, one identified as a habitual criminal, in connection with the theft of approximately 1,200 meters of copper cable, valued at Rs 15 lakh, from a metro construction site in the heart of Sadar Bazaar, Delhi.
The dramatic heist occurred between November 2 and 3, with the accused loading the cable onto a truck and fleeing. Dev Singh, a construction site supervisor, reported the theft via an e-FIR upon discovering the missing material.
Through extensive surveillance and investigation, police traced the involved parties to Amritsar, arresting Randhir Singh, a crane operator, and Pankaj Kumar, his accomplice. The copper cable has been fully recovered, highlighting the effectiveness of the police operation.
