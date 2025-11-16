Leopard Menace in Pokhara: Villagers Gripped by Fear

Following a spate of leopard attacks in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, forest officials have intensified efforts to ensure villagers' safety. The attacks, spread over five days, prompted the installation of three cages and the deployment of tranquillising machines and hunters, according to officials on Sunday.

After the deadly leopard attack on 65-year-old Rani Devi in Bagdi village on November 13, another assault left 41-year-old Prabha Devi seriously injured. The recent incidents have sparked panic, leading to the closure of nine schools in the region over the weekend.

Divisional Forest Officer Abhimanyu revealed that capturing the leopard is a top priority, with measures in place to safeguard the community. Meanwhile, locals, including Narendra Singh Bhandari, suspect multiple leopards are prowling the area, complicating efforts to restore calm.