Blackbuck Crisis at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo: Mysterious Surge in Deaths

In a startling development, the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo has reported a drastic decline in its blackbuck population, which now stands at a mere eight.

Over the past four days, a series of deaths has claimed the lives of 30 blackbucks, with zoo officials grappling to determine the cause.

Authorities are examining whether the fatalities are linked to a bacterial infection or sudden weather shifts and have sent samples to the Bannerghatta Zoological Park for further analysis.