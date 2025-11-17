Left Menu

Blackbuck Crisis at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo: Mysterious Surge in Deaths

A sudden surge in blackbuck deaths at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo has alarmed zoo officials. In just four days, the population has drastically decreased from 38 to 8. Investigations are underway to determine if the deaths were caused by a bacterial infection or a weather change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:31 IST
  • India

In a startling development, the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo has reported a drastic decline in its blackbuck population, which now stands at a mere eight.

Over the past four days, a series of deaths has claimed the lives of 30 blackbucks, with zoo officials grappling to determine the cause.

Authorities are examining whether the fatalities are linked to a bacterial infection or sudden weather shifts and have sent samples to the Bannerghatta Zoological Park for further analysis.

