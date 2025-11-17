Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Reservoirs Release Surplus Water Amid Heavy Rains

Due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, the Water Resources Department has begun releasing surplus water from key reservoirs supplying drinking water to Chennai. This precautionary measure aims to manage increased inflow. As heavy rainfall is expected to continue, the state's reservoirs are carefully monitored to prevent overflow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With torrential rains rejuvenating areas across Tamil Nadu, the state Water Resources Department has started discharging surplus water from three reservoirs. These reservoirs, integral to Chennai's drinking water supply, have seen significant inflow, prompting precautionary measures by officials to release excess water.

On Monday, officials reported that 5,400 cusecs of water were let out from the dams to manage increased water levels. The discharge from Chembarambakkam Lake doubled from 600 cusecs to 1,200 cusecs. Similarly, Poondi Lake's outflow rose from 2,500 cusecs to 3,000 cusecs, while Puzhal Lake maintained a flow of around 1,200 cusecs.

Besides these reservoirs, Cholavaram, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai, and Veeranam also contribute to Chennai's water supply. The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains to persist until November 21, due to a low-pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka's coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

