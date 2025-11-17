Left Menu

Fog and Temperature Shifts Grip West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department forecasts shallow to moderate fog in districts of West Bengal from November 19 to 21, leading to reduced visibility. A rise in minimum temperature is expected. Darjeeling marked the state's lowest temperature, while Kolkata's minimum was recorded below normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:04 IST
Weather conditions in West Bengal are set for a shift as fog envelops the state from November 19 to 21. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of reduced visibility, with shallow to moderate fog settling over the districts, decreasing visibility from under a kilometer to about 200 meters.

Accompanying the foggy mornings, a steady rise in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius is anticipated over the next four days, after which conditions are expected to stabilize. Despite this change, dry weather will persist in the region for the coming week, according to the IMD forecast.

Within the diverse climatic mosaic of West Bengal, Darjeeling recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Kalimpong was slightly warmer at 13 degrees Celsius. Plains regions such as Purulia felt cooler conditions at 14 degrees Celsius, trailed by Bankura and Sriniketan at 14.4 degrees Celsius. Kolkata reported a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, which is a slight dip below the seasonal norm.

