Cloud Seeding Struggles Amid Iran's Severe Water Crisis
Western Iran is experiencing floods following severe droughts, leading to a dire water crisis. Authorities initiated cloud seeding to improve conditions but warn it's a temporary fix. Environmental mismanagement and climate change are worsening the crisis, and parts of Tehran are on the brink of becoming uninhabitable.
Heavy rains hit parts of western Iran on Monday, flooding regions after months of severe drought. Authorities recently initiated cloud seeding efforts in response to the worsening water crisis.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has issued flood warnings for multiple provinces, as the country's water levels drop 85% below average. Mismanagement and drought-induced soil conditions heighten the flood risk.
The first cloud seeding attempt above Lake Urmia comes with high costs and limited efficacy, indicating a temporary solution to Iran's deepening crisis. With Tehran on the brink of uninhabitability, officials express concerns over the country's future water security.
