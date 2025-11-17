Left Menu

Bacterial Outbreak Claims Lives of 31 Blackbucks at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo

A bacterial infection has led to the death of 31 blackbucks at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo in Karnataka. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has initiated a high-level probe. The zoo's antelope population has drastically reduced, and measures are being taken to prevent further outbreaks.

Belagavi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly bacterial infection has swept through Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo, leading to the demise of 31 blackbucks in just four days. Sources within the zoo confirmed the latest casualties on Monday, sparking widespread concern among wildlife enthusiasts and officials.

Responding to the crisis, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced a high-level investigation into the cause of the outbreak. The antelope population at the zoo has been decimated, dropping from 38 to merely seven. Minister Khandre emphasized the need for immediate intervention to prevent further losses.

The Minister assured that comprehensive measures are being implemented to contain the disease. Experts from Bannerghatta Biological Park have been dispatched to the facility, and coordination with additional field specialists is underway. This proactive approach aims to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

