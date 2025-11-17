Gorakhpur Shines in National Water Conservation Effort

The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been nationally recognized for its innovative water conservation efforts under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan (JSJB 1.0). Officials announced on Monday that Gorakhpur is among 21 national awardees selected by the Government of India.

This accolade will be awarded on November 18 at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, with the president presenting a citation and a prize of Rs 2 crore. Gorakhpur has attained a commendable third place among the nation's top 10 municipal corporations.

Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal and Mayor Manglesh Srivastava will represent the city in receiving this honor. This achievement highlights the active engagement of local residents, the persistent initiatives of the civic body, and guidance from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The campaign aimed to embed water conservation as a community responsibility, involving a variety of protective and revival activities.