TIFR Urges Public to Safeguard Scientific Balloons

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has issued an appeal to residents of Andhra Pradesh, urging them not to interfere with scientific balloons launched from Hyderabad. These balloons may land across various districts in the state during their research missions.

Under the Department of Atomic Energy and ISRO's guidance, TIFR has planned approximately 10 scientific balloon flights from October 25 to December 31 for high-altitude research experiments. The balloons carry extremely sensitive equipment, which the public is advised not to tamper with.

If found, residents are instructed to report the location to local authorities for secure collection. TIFR assures that discoverers will be rewarded and reimbursed for any communication or travel costs incurred, provided the equipment remains intact. No compensation will be given if tampered with.