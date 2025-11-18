New Hopes for Eating Disorder Treatment as Diabetes Drug Shows Surprising Results

In an unprecedented study, researchers have uncovered surprising effects of Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug, tirzepatide, on a patient grappling with severe binge-eating. The medication showed the potential to suppress food cravings by affecting the brain's reward center, offering new insights into treatment possibilities for eating disorders.

Published recently in Nature Medicine, the study reveals how tirzepatide, known commercially as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss, altered brain activity associated with food cravings in one patient. Dr. Casey Halpern of the University of Pennsylvania, who led the study, emphasizes the need for more rigorous investigations into this promising avenue.

The initial findings indicate that while tirzepatide initially reduced food noise and cravings, its effects were short-lived. Designed primarily for managing diabetes and obesity, the drug's long-term impact on eating disorders remains uncertain. Researchers suggest that to sustain these effects, future iterations of GLP-1 drugs must specifically target brain reward mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)