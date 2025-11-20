Modernisation of inland waterways to strengthen export routes to B'desh, SE Asia: Sonowal

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said rapid modernisation of inland waterways, particularly in the northeast, is set to unlock major economic opportunities, and strengthen the petroleum supply chain and export routes connecting Assam to Bangladesh and South East Asia.

''The renewed focus on Inland Water Transport (IWT) has enabled smooth and swift cargo movement, reduced logistics costs and provided a reliable multimodal network for the movement of petroleum products and industrial cargo across the Brahmaputra and Barak river systems," he said at the NorthEast Oil and Gas Conclave, 2025.

This has not only revived "one of the oldest and proven conduits of economic prosperity", but also repurposed the economic activity and prosperity in the hinterland of the region, Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said.

Jetties and terminals in Assam, including Pandu, Jogighopa, Dhubri, Bogibeel, Karimganj and Badarpur, have emerged as critical hubs for cross-border trade, facilitating the export of petroleum products and large industrial consignments to Bangladesh and onward destinations, cutting transit distance, travel time and fuel consumption compared to road transport, he said.

Sonowal said the transport of over-dimensional cargo (ODC) to Numaligarh Refinery for its expansion, and the ongoing movement of petroleum products using river routes, have demonstrated the operational efficiency and scalability of waterways as a long-term logistics solution.

''The inland waterways sector today stands as the backbone of energy transportation for the Northeast, reinforcing India's energy security and unlocking new trade corridors," he said.

He pointed out that annual cargo movement on NW-2 is now approaching 6 lakh tonnes, driven by faster turnaround and reliable navigation.

The Union minister said the government has undertaken Rs 1,000 crore worth of inland waterway projects in the Northeast in the past two years, including permanent cargo terminals, ship repair facilities, tourist jetties and urban water transport systems.

A Rs 239-crore ship repair facility at Pandu is under development, expected to significantly reduce maintenance costs for river vessels that currently travel to Kolkata through Bangladesh for repairs, he said.

Investments are also being directed toward modern river-based tourism infrastructure, lighthouse development, and skill and training facilities.

A Regional Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh, being built at a cost of Rs 188 crore, will train nearly 5,000 students in maritime skills and logistics operations, he said.

"Our efforts are aimed at reducing logistics costs, boosting trade, and creating new employment and industrial opportunities. The Northeast is ready to lead India into a new era of connectivity, sustainability and prosperity," Sonowal added.

