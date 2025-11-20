Tigress shifted from Tadoba leaves enclosure, walks into her new territory in Sahyadri

In a boost for tiger conservation, a tigress relocated from Tadoba in eastern Maharashtra successfully walked into the wild in the Sahyadri Reserve on Thursday morning, forest officials said.

As part of 'Operation Tara', three-year-old tigress Chanda, identified as STR T-04, had been shifted to a controlled soft-release enclosure at Chandoli National Park last week. Chandoli in Kolhapur district is more than 800 km away from Chandrapur where the Tadoba reserve is located.

After wildlife experts studied her hunting skills, territorial behaviour and climatic adaptation, the gate of the enclosure was opened on November 18.

''But she remained inside for two days, even hunting prey within the enclosure,'' said an official.

Finally, she stepped out into the forest outside at around 8 on Thursday morning.

Fitted with a radio collar, the tigress will be monitored round-the-clock by the teams of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Chandoli National Park and Wildlife Institute of India.

''This is a crucial step for rewilding and establishing a stable tiger population in the Sahyadri landscape,'' said Tushar Chavan, Field Director of the reserve.

To boost the tiger conservation in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, the Centre has allowed re-location of a total of eight tigers from Tadoba and Pench reserve.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M S Reddy said the tigress showed natural instincts and is fully prepared for life in the wild, adding that scientific monitoring will continue.

Officials believe that increasing tiger presence will also promote eco-tourism in Sahyadri.

Honorary Wildlife Warden Rohan Bhate told PTI that currently, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve has three male tigers. ''The entry of Chanda will surely boost the tiger population,'' he said. Talking about her lineage, Bhate said the three-year-old tigress comes from Khadsangi forest range of the buffer zone of Tadoba Reserve. She is the offspring of `Chota Mataka' and `Journey'.

