Hampden Park was a cauldron of excitement as Scotland clinched a dramatic 4-2 victory over Denmark, securing a spot in the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

The elation from Kenny McLean's decisive halfway line strike, which sealed the match in stoppage time, was so intense that it registered as a minor earthquake. The British Geological Survey (BGS) reported seismic activity detected by monitors at the Glasgow Geothermal Observatory, just 2km from the stadium.

A measurement between 21:48 and 21:50 showed a surge between -1 and zero on the Richter Scale, akin to a power output of 200kW. This extraordinary moment was paralleled last year by Taylor Swift concerts in Edinburgh, highlighting the passion of Scottish fans.

