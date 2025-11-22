Left Menu

International Efforts Mobilized to Combat Inferno Threatening Iran's Ancient Hyrcanian Forests

Iran is battling a destructive fire in its UNESCO-listed Hyrcanian forests, with 50-million-year-old biodiversity at risk. Turkey is aiding with aircraft support, while suspicions arise over the fire's origins, suspecting illegal activities. The fire threatens environmental heritage amidst unprecedented drought conditions.

Amidst a backdrop of extreme drought conditions, Iran is seeking international assistance to combat a devastating fire threatening the Hyrcanian forests. These ancient woods, a UNESCO World Heritage site, boast a rich biodiversity and are a vital ecological treasure.

Turkey has responded by dispatching firefighting planes and a helicopter as part of the multinational effort to control the rampant blaze. Vice-President Shina Ansari indicated that support from Russia could also be anticipated if the situation escalates. Currently, an intense firefighting operation involving Iranian aircraft, helicopters, and roughly 400 firefighters is underway.

The origins of the fire remain under investigation, with concerns over unauthorized hunting and possibly intentional acts to clear land for private development, as reported by Iranian media. As these historic forests face grave danger, the global community watches closely for further developments.

