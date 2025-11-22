Left Menu

COP30 Climate Talks: A New Deal for Climate Action

The COP30 climate talks in Brazil concluded with a draft agreement to increase climate action, but without full consensus on fossil fuel reduction. Brazil will publish separate roadmaps on fossil fuels and forest protection. The deal includes a commitment to triple climate finance for developing nations by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:19 IST
The COP30 climate discussions in Brazil found a resolution after intense negotiation sessions, overcoming disputes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and allocate climate finance. Originally set to conclude on Friday, the talks extended beyond the scheduled timeframe.

The European Union's push for stronger language on fossil fuel reduction faced pushback from countries such as Saudi Arabia. The deadlock broke after all-night discussions led by Brazil.

A draft agreement now proposes steps to expedite climate action, address trade barriers, and significantly increase financial aid to developing nations. Brazilian President Andre Correa do Lago plans to issue separate roadmaps for fossil fuel and forest agendas, sidestepping full consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

