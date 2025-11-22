COP30 Climate Talks: A New Deal for Climate Action

The COP30 climate discussions in Brazil found a resolution after intense negotiation sessions, overcoming disputes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and allocate climate finance. Originally set to conclude on Friday, the talks extended beyond the scheduled timeframe.

The European Union's push for stronger language on fossil fuel reduction faced pushback from countries such as Saudi Arabia. The deadlock broke after all-night discussions led by Brazil.

A draft agreement now proposes steps to expedite climate action, address trade barriers, and significantly increase financial aid to developing nations. Brazilian President Andre Correa do Lago plans to issue separate roadmaps for fossil fuel and forest agendas, sidestepping full consensus.

