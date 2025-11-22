Left Menu

Bangladesh on Edge: Foreshocks Stir Earthquake Fears

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake in Bangladesh has caused at least 10 deaths and significant damage. Occurring over 32 hours, the tremor and subsequent foreshocks have alarmed citizens and experts. Officials warn of major future earthquakes due to tectonic activity, raising safety concerns in densely populated areas.

Updated: 22-11-2025 23:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

An alarming 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh, leading to at least 10 casualties and extensive structural damage. This event, spanning 32 hours, included multiple foreshocks, creating panic and heightening safety concerns.

The tremors primarily affected central regions, including Dhaka, the capital, and Narsingdi, the epicenter. The Bangladesh Meteorology Department reported two Saturday evening quakes with magnitudes of 3.7 and 4.3, classified as minor and light, respectively.

Experts warn that Bangladesh remains vulnerable to catastrophic earthquakes, given its location along major tectonic plate collision zones with active fault lines. Dhaka, with its dense population and fragile infrastructure, poses particular risk. The region has historically experienced powerful quakes, necessitating urgent preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

