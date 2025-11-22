Bangladesh on Edge: Foreshocks Stir Earthquake Fears

An alarming 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh, leading to at least 10 casualties and extensive structural damage. This event, spanning 32 hours, included multiple foreshocks, creating panic and heightening safety concerns.

The tremors primarily affected central regions, including Dhaka, the capital, and Narsingdi, the epicenter. The Bangladesh Meteorology Department reported two Saturday evening quakes with magnitudes of 3.7 and 4.3, classified as minor and light, respectively.

Experts warn that Bangladesh remains vulnerable to catastrophic earthquakes, given its location along major tectonic plate collision zones with active fault lines. Dhaka, with its dense population and fragile infrastructure, poses particular risk. The region has historically experienced powerful quakes, necessitating urgent preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)