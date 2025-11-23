Left Menu

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Australia and Turkey have reached an agreement for Turkey to host the COP31 climate summit in Antalya in 2026. Australia will spearhead negotiation processes, with a focus on the Pacific's interests. The decision resolves a deadlock over the location and signifies growing global climate cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 23-11-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 04:21 IST
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks
  • Australia

In a significant development for global climate diplomacy, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday that a formal agreement has been reached to host the COP31 climate summit in Turkey's coastal city of Antalya in 2026. This agreement was confirmed in a document released at the COP30 summit held in Brazil.

Following a lengthy impasse, Turkey will take the reins as host while Australia will lead the negotiation process, as stated by Germany at COP30 after Western European and Others Group's deliberations. Australia's involvement aims to ensure Pacific's interests are safeguarded in the climate dialogue.

In a strategic move, Australia will possess exclusive authority over negotiations at the summit. The Pacific region is set to host a pre-COP meeting to spotlight the existential threat climate change presents. Supported by the Pacific Islands Forum, Australia's role underscores the critical importance of addressing climate issues faced by these island nations.

