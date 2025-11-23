Revitalizing Border Villages: A Pathway to Prosperity

The government has laid out a comprehensive roadmap to advance 124 strategic villages across eight districts in Jammu and Kashmir under the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme. Spearheaded during a meeting by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the initiative will address connectivity and infrastructure gaps in these areas.

A robust framework involving nodal departments and district officers has been set up, and committees have been formed for efficient implementation. The plan spans across Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch. Key focus areas include road connectivity, telecom, electrification, and television services.

Efforts are underway to ensure 4G telecom reach, complete electrification, and enhance DTH television access. Additionally, actions extend beyond infrastructure, emphasizing financial inclusion, tourism, and cultural preservation। Medical camps and promotional campaigns are also on the agenda to uplift the local economy and foster national unity.