Left Menu

Revitalizing Border Villages: A Pathway to Prosperity

The Vibrant Villages Programme-II targets the development of 124 strategic villages in Jammu and Kashmir. Covering eight districts, the initiative focuses on enhancing road, telecom, electricity, and television connectivity while promoting financial inclusion, tourism, and cultural heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:20 IST
Revitalizing Border Villages: A Pathway to Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has laid out a comprehensive roadmap to advance 124 strategic villages across eight districts in Jammu and Kashmir under the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme. Spearheaded during a meeting by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the initiative will address connectivity and infrastructure gaps in these areas.

A robust framework involving nodal departments and district officers has been set up, and committees have been formed for efficient implementation. The plan spans across Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch. Key focus areas include road connectivity, telecom, electrification, and television services.

Efforts are underway to ensure 4G telecom reach, complete electrification, and enhance DTH television access. Additionally, actions extend beyond infrastructure, emphasizing financial inclusion, tourism, and cultural preservation। Medical camps and promotional campaigns are also on the agenda to uplift the local economy and foster national unity.

TRENDING

1
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global
2
Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

 United Kingdom
3
Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

 Global
4
Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025