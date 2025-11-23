Tragic Loss: Declining Elephant Population in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident, a female elephant was electrocuted in Jharkhand's Garhwa district after coming into contact with a high-tension electricity wire. The episode occurred on the Kari-Mati–Chapkali road under Chiniya police station when elephants were returning to the forest, officials reported.

Ranka forester Animesh Kumar explained that the accident happened as the elephant leading the herd accidentally struck an electricity pole carrying an 11,000-volt line. The unfortunate demise highlights a troubling trend: the decline in Jharkhand's wild elephant population.

The latest DNA-based census reveals a sharp decrease in elephant numbers, dropping to just 217 from 678 recorded in 2017, drawing significant concern from conservationists about the future of these majestic creatures in the region.

