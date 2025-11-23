Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Declining Elephant Population in Jharkhand

A female elephant in Jharkhand's Garhwa district died after being electrocuted by a high-tension wire. The incident highlights the state's declining elephant population, as a recent DNA-based census indicates a significant drop to 217 elephants from 678 in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:43 IST
Tragic Loss: Declining Elephant Population in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a female elephant was electrocuted in Jharkhand's Garhwa district after coming into contact with a high-tension electricity wire. The episode occurred on the Kari-Mati–Chapkali road under Chiniya police station when elephants were returning to the forest, officials reported.

Ranka forester Animesh Kumar explained that the accident happened as the elephant leading the herd accidentally struck an electricity pole carrying an 11,000-volt line. The unfortunate demise highlights a troubling trend: the decline in Jharkhand's wild elephant population.

The latest DNA-based census reveals a sharp decrease in elephant numbers, dropping to just 217 from 678 recorded in 2017, drawing significant concern from conservationists about the future of these majestic creatures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global
2
Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

 United Kingdom
3
Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

 Global
4
Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025