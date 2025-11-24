Global Turmoil: Key Highlights from Around the World
A collection of world events unfolds as 50 Nigerian school students escape captivity, while 253 remain hostage. Talks in Geneva offer hope for Ukraine, and Gaza faces deadly airstrikes. Lithuania's airport halts due to balloons, and the G20 summit showcases multilateralism. Pope Leo seeks urgent release of Nigerian hostages amid increasing school attacks.
In a daring escape, 50 students from a Nigerian Catholic school have been reunited with their families after a mass kidnapping left more than 253 children and staff still in captivity, according to religious officials.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts see a boost as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio labels recent Ukraine talks as the most productive, speaking positively about progress toward a peaceful resolution.
Violence continues in Gaza with Israeli airstrikes claiming at least 20 lives, intensifying a delicate situation post-ceasefire. Elsewhere, Lithuania's Vilnius airport experienced temporary closure due to balloon intrusions, while international discourse on multilateralism unfolded at the G20, marked by South Africa's commitment despite a U.S. boycott.
(With inputs from agencies.)
