Left Menu

Global Turmoil: Key Highlights from Around the World

A collection of world events unfolds as 50 Nigerian school students escape captivity, while 253 remain hostage. Talks in Geneva offer hope for Ukraine, and Gaza faces deadly airstrikes. Lithuania's airport halts due to balloons, and the G20 summit showcases multilateralism. Pope Leo seeks urgent release of Nigerian hostages amid increasing school attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 05:23 IST
Global Turmoil: Key Highlights from Around the World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a daring escape, 50 students from a Nigerian Catholic school have been reunited with their families after a mass kidnapping left more than 253 children and staff still in captivity, according to religious officials.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts see a boost as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio labels recent Ukraine talks as the most productive, speaking positively about progress toward a peaceful resolution.

Violence continues in Gaza with Israeli airstrikes claiming at least 20 lives, intensifying a delicate situation post-ceasefire. Elsewhere, Lithuania's Vilnius airport experienced temporary closure due to balloon intrusions, while international discourse on multilateralism unfolded at the G20, marked by South Africa's commitment despite a U.S. boycott.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

 Pakistan
2
Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

 Italy
3
Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

 Italy
4
Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tour Triumph

Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025