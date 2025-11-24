Global Turmoil: Key Highlights from Around the World

In a daring escape, 50 students from a Nigerian Catholic school have been reunited with their families after a mass kidnapping left more than 253 children and staff still in captivity, according to religious officials.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts see a boost as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio labels recent Ukraine talks as the most productive, speaking positively about progress toward a peaceful resolution.

Violence continues in Gaza with Israeli airstrikes claiming at least 20 lives, intensifying a delicate situation post-ceasefire. Elsewhere, Lithuania's Vilnius airport experienced temporary closure due to balloon intrusions, while international discourse on multilateralism unfolded at the G20, marked by South Africa's commitment despite a U.S. boycott.

(With inputs from agencies.)