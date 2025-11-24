Devastating Floods Strike Southeast Asia, Forcing Thousands into Evacuation Centers

Severe flooding across southern Thailand and neighboring Malaysia has resulted in the tragic loss of at least eight lives, forcing thousands into evacuation centers. The unrelenting downpour inundated vast regions, echoing last year's devastating monsoon season. In Thailand, the southern trading hub Hat Yai experienced its heaviest rainfall in over three centuries, submerging commercial areas and leaving residents to navigate waist-high waters.

Authorities reported that the fatalities in Thailand were mainly due to electrocution and flood-related accidents. The disaster agency mobilized hundreds of boats and high-clearance vehicles to aid the impacted communities, with 700,000 households affected since last week. In Malaysia, over 15,000 individuals sought refuge in shelters, though no casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, central Vietnam is recovering from floods that claimed 91 lives and caused significant infrastructure damage, leaving 1.1 million households without power. With damages estimated at $493 million, the government is providing assistance, including cash aid and rice, to the affected regions as water levels begin to recede.