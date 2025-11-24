Left Menu

Devastating Floods Strike Southeast Asia, Forcing Thousands into Evacuation Centers

Flooding following intense rainfall has caused significant devastation in southern Thailand and Malaysia, claiming at least eight lives and forcing thousands into evacuation centers. In central Vietnam, recent floods have killed 91 people, with recovery efforts underway amid massive infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:09 IST
Devastating Floods Strike Southeast Asia, Forcing Thousands into Evacuation Centers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe flooding across southern Thailand and neighboring Malaysia has resulted in the tragic loss of at least eight lives, forcing thousands into evacuation centers. The unrelenting downpour inundated vast regions, echoing last year's devastating monsoon season. In Thailand, the southern trading hub Hat Yai experienced its heaviest rainfall in over three centuries, submerging commercial areas and leaving residents to navigate waist-high waters.

Authorities reported that the fatalities in Thailand were mainly due to electrocution and flood-related accidents. The disaster agency mobilized hundreds of boats and high-clearance vehicles to aid the impacted communities, with 700,000 households affected since last week. In Malaysia, over 15,000 individuals sought refuge in shelters, though no casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, central Vietnam is recovering from floods that claimed 91 lives and caused significant infrastructure damage, leaving 1.1 million households without power. With damages estimated at $493 million, the government is providing assistance, including cash aid and rice, to the affected regions as water levels begin to recede.

TRENDING

1
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

 India
2
High-Profile Arrests in Gurugram Uncover Media Assault and Murder Case Links

High-Profile Arrests in Gurugram Uncover Media Assault and Murder Case Links

 India
3
Tax Exodus: UK's Wealthy Flock to Tax Havens

Tax Exodus: UK's Wealthy Flock to Tax Havens

 United Kingdom
4
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025