Novo Nordisk's Setback with Semaglutide in Alzheimer's Trials

Novo Nordisk's older semaglutide version didn't meet expectations in trials to slow Alzheimer's cognitive decline. This hampers potential expansion into Alzheimer's market for GLP-1 drugs as Novo faces competition in obesity and diabetes sectors. Semaglutide is also being explored for conditions like alcohol addiction, cardiovascular, and kidney diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk's hopes of expanding into the Alzheimer's market with its drug semaglutide have faced a setback. Recent trials revealed that an older version of the drug failed to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients, marking a significant challenge for the company as it faces increasing competition in its traditional markets of obesity and diabetes.

The drug, Rybelsus, joins others like Ozempic and Wegovy, under the GLP-1 class of medications primarily used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss. Despite this setback in Alzheimer's trials, research continues into semaglutide's potential applications in various conditions including alcohol addiction, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic kidney diseases.

Novo Nordisk and competitors like Eli Lilly are investigating the use of GLP-1 drugs for a variety of health issues. These include conditions like sleep apnea, liver disease, and neurological disorders, reflecting a broader trend in pharmaceutical pursuits to repurpose existing drugs for new health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

