Novo Nordisk's Setback with Semaglutide in Alzheimer's Trials

Novo Nordisk's hopes of expanding into the Alzheimer's market with its drug semaglutide have faced a setback. Recent trials revealed that an older version of the drug failed to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients, marking a significant challenge for the company as it faces increasing competition in its traditional markets of obesity and diabetes.

The drug, Rybelsus, joins others like Ozempic and Wegovy, under the GLP-1 class of medications primarily used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss. Despite this setback in Alzheimer's trials, research continues into semaglutide's potential applications in various conditions including alcohol addiction, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic kidney diseases.

Novo Nordisk and competitors like Eli Lilly are investigating the use of GLP-1 drugs for a variety of health issues. These include conditions like sleep apnea, liver disease, and neurological disorders, reflecting a broader trend in pharmaceutical pursuits to repurpose existing drugs for new health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)