Stargazing and Learning: A Day at Vainu Bappu Observatory

The Vainu Bappu Observatory in India welcomed 500 students from 190 government schools, as part of the Samagra Shiksha RAA initiative, in preparation for the 2026 International Science Festival. Students learned about Indian astronomy and observed the Vainu Bappu Telescope, facilitated by the observatory's staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:57 IST
The Vainu Bappu Observatory became a temporary hub of learning for 500 students from 190 government schools in Tiruvannamalai district. This educational tour was conducted under the aegis of the Samagra Shiksha's RAA Exposure Visit initiative, paving the way towards the 2026 International Science Festival in Panchkula, Haryana, as announced by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

The visit aimed to spark interest and understanding in astronomy, as students were introduced to the 2.3-meter Vainu Bappu Telescope, a significant instrument in Indian astronomy. The observatory's staff engaged the young minds with interactive sessions and insights about the telescope's historical contributions to the field.

Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, emphasized the importance of such outreach activities. Students also viewed documentaries highlighting IIA's achievements, from the remote Indian Astronomical Observatory at Hanle to the historic Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, now marking its 125th year.

