Volcanic Ash Disrupts Indian Air Travel

Indian airlines face flight cancellations due to ash plumes from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano. Air India and Akasa Air have canceled flights, following India's aviation directives, to ensure aircraft safety. The ash is moving towards China, affecting several Middle Eastern flight routes and covering parts of Pakistan and northern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian airlines, including Air India and Akasa Air, have announced flight cancellations following a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, which sent ash plumes into the atmosphere, disrupting flight operations.

Air India canceled 11 flights over Monday and Tuesday for precautionary checks after flying over areas affected by the eruption, adhering to directives from India's aviation regulator. Meanwhile, Akasa Air halted its flights to Middle Eastern destinations such as Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi for the same timeframe.

The ash cloud, emitted by the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, has reached heights of up to 14 km and significantly affected air travel. Reports indicate the ash has crossed over parts of Yemen, Oman, and is now moving into China, with the expectation of clearing Indian airspace by Tuesday evening.

