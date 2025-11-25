Daring Rescue: Elderly Tourists Saved from Arunachal's Snowbound Sela Route
A group of elderly tourists was rescued after heavy snowfall trapped their vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. The sudden winter weather caused roads to become slippery, prompting a swift response from the Army's Gajraj Corps. All tourists were safely evacuated, and authorities caution future travelers.
In a dramatic rescue, a group of elderly tourists was saved after being trapped by a sudden snowfall in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh, officials announced on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday as fresh snowfall blanketed the region, marking the season's first in areas like Tawang, Shi-Yomi, and parts of Upper Subansiri. Slippery road conditions and a sharp temperature drop caught the travelers by surprise.
The tourists, aged over 60, were heading to Bomdila when their vehicle stalled on the snow-laden Old Sela route, a notorious hotbed for volatile weather. The prompt intervention by the Army's Gajraj Corps ensured their safety. As more snow is forecasted, authorities advise travelers to stay informed of weather conditions when navigating mountain paths.
