Seismic Jolt: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Japan's Kyushu

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan's Kyushu region on Tuesday. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers according to the German Research Center for Geosciences, but no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged from the affected area.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Kyushu region on Tuesday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

This seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6.21 miles), according to the GFZ data.

Authorities have yet to report any damage or casualties resulting from the quake.

