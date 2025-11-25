Seismic Jolt: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Japan's Kyushu
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan's Kyushu region on Tuesday. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers according to the German Research Center for Geosciences, but no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged from the affected area.
