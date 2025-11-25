Controversy Erupts Over Adani Group's Forest Felling for Coal Mine

The Congress has leveled accusations against the Adani Group, charging them with "procedural short-circuiting" for cutting down forests in Madhya Pradesh's Dhirauli for a coal mining project. This action, they claim, represents a grave "environmental tragedy" and a profound "social and economic disaster" for the local Adivasi communities.

Despite these serious allegations, both the Adani Group and the Madhya Pradesh government have yet to respond. Previously, the state administration had dismissed similar accusations from the Congress as "baseless," maintaining that the project complied with all required legal procedures and possessed the necessary approvals.

As tensions rise, Congress members, including general secretary Jairam Ramesh, continue to voice their concerns over reported tree felling under heavy police protection. They accuse the government of imposing the project without adequate legal clearances. Meanwhile, the Environment Ministry affirms that both Stage-I and Stage-II approvals have been duly issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)