Left Menu

Clash of Claws: Uttarakhand's Battle with Himalayan Bears

Uttarakhand is experiencing a surge in bear attacks, prompting the state forest department to launch a comprehensive study of the black Himalayan bear's behavior. With several districts significantly affected, experts attribute conflicts to factors like garbage attraction and climate change. Authorities are hopeful for stability post-hibernation in late November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:28 IST
Clash of Claws: Uttarakhand's Battle with Himalayan Bears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Uttarakhand faces a spike in bear attacks, the state forest department has initiated a detailed study on the black Himalayan bear's behavior. The goal is to develop a long-term strategy for reducing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

The situation took a serious turn when a woman in Chamoli district was badly injured, losing an eye in a recent attack. Forest officials, alongside wildlife experts, are set to investigate the behavior of bears, focusing on regions most impacted, including Chamoli, Pauri, and Pithoragarh.

While experts warn that these incidents are due to factors like littering and habitat disruption, the department remains optimistic that bears will enter their hibernation period by November 30, hopefully bringing relief to affected communities.

TRENDING

1
2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled, five venues from India and three from Sri Lanka finalised, says ICC chairman Jay Shah.

2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled, five venues from India and three...

 Global
2
Xoriant Expands AI Capabilities with TestDevLab Acquisition

Xoriant Expands AI Capabilities with TestDevLab Acquisition

 India
3
Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin

Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin

 Germany
4
Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025