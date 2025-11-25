Clash of Claws: Uttarakhand's Battle with Himalayan Bears

As Uttarakhand faces a spike in bear attacks, the state forest department has initiated a detailed study on the black Himalayan bear's behavior. The goal is to develop a long-term strategy for reducing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

The situation took a serious turn when a woman in Chamoli district was badly injured, losing an eye in a recent attack. Forest officials, alongside wildlife experts, are set to investigate the behavior of bears, focusing on regions most impacted, including Chamoli, Pauri, and Pithoragarh.

While experts warn that these incidents are due to factors like littering and habitat disruption, the department remains optimistic that bears will enter their hibernation period by November 30, hopefully bringing relief to affected communities.