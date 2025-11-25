Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Unveils Digital Land Bank on PM Gati Shakti Portal

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, launched a land bank on the PM Gati Shakti portal. This initiative integrates verified State Land parcels for developmental uses, ensuring efficient project advancement. It involves cooperation between forest and revenue departments to prevent misuse and facilitate continuous monitoring.

Jammu and Kashmir has marked a significant milestone with the launch of a digital land bank on the PM Gati Shakti portal, spearheaded by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. This pioneering move allows the integration of designated 'State Land' parcels, jointly surveyed by the forest and revenue departments, onto a single digital platform.

The carefully verified and encumbrance-free land parcels promise to enhance the efficiency and speed of district development processes. Chief Secretary Dulloo highlighted the importance of safeguarding the identified land from encroachments and mandated regular monitoring by the Remote Sensing Wing of the Forest Department.

Concurrent efforts include capacity-building workshops for local administrations and updating the portal with additional 'State Land' parcels. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Suresh Kumar Gupta, confirmed that extensive verification declared 462 plots, totaling 2,406 hectares, ready for government infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

