Jammu & Kashmir Unveils Digital Land Bank on PM Gati Shakti Portal
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, launched a land bank on the PM Gati Shakti portal. This initiative integrates verified State Land parcels for developmental uses, ensuring efficient project advancement. It involves cooperation between forest and revenue departments to prevent misuse and facilitate continuous monitoring.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir has marked a significant milestone with the launch of a digital land bank on the PM Gati Shakti portal, spearheaded by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. This pioneering move allows the integration of designated 'State Land' parcels, jointly surveyed by the forest and revenue departments, onto a single digital platform.
The carefully verified and encumbrance-free land parcels promise to enhance the efficiency and speed of district development processes. Chief Secretary Dulloo highlighted the importance of safeguarding the identified land from encroachments and mandated regular monitoring by the Remote Sensing Wing of the Forest Department.
Concurrent efforts include capacity-building workshops for local administrations and updating the portal with additional 'State Land' parcels. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Suresh Kumar Gupta, confirmed that extensive verification declared 462 plots, totaling 2,406 hectares, ready for government infrastructure projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
African Development Fund Approves $14.64M Grant to Boost Sahel Resilience
Himachal's Stand Against Gun Culture: Development and Security Initiatives Unveiled
Fadnavis Affirms Continued Support for Women's Schemes and Urban Development
Maersk Set to Resume Red Sea Navigation Amidst Peace Developments
Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Economic Data Delays and AI Developments