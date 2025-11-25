Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident Claims Two Lives in Chhapar

A fatal car accident in Chhapar resulted in the deaths of Vansh and Rahul Kashyap, while Gaurav was seriously injured. The incident occurred when their vehicle hit a tree late Tuesday night. The deceased were sent for post-mortem, while the injured party received medical attention at the district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Chhapar, a tragic car accident late Tuesday night claimed the lives of two men and seriously injured another. The collision took place when their vehicle struck a tree on the Barla-Baseda road around 9:30 p.m., police reported.

Vansh Kashyap, 28, and Rahul Kashyap, 26, both from Haridwar district, lost their lives in the accident. Their companion, Gaurav, sustained serious injuries. According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Ravi Shankar, emergency services responded promptly to the scene.

The deceased individuals have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the injured survivor has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

