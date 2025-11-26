Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Volcanic activity from the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia's Afar region diminished Tuesday after creating a substantial disruption over the weekend. The eruption left nearby villages blanketed in ash, prompting health and safety concerns.

Ash clouds from the eruption caused airlines to cancel multiple flights, impacting travel plans. India's flag carrier, Air India, and operator Akasa Air faced significant schedule adjustments due to the ash cloud hovering over their international flight paths.

Local officials in northern Ethiopia reported residents suffering from respiratory issues, and mobile medical teams have been deployed to provide aid. The livestock in the region struggles to find drinkable water and clean grass, encapsulated by the volcanic ash.

