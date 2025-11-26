Left Menu

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Northern Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted, disrupting flights as ash covered Afdera's villages. Residents face health concerns, with livestock struggling amid the ash-filled environment. Airlines like Air India and Akasa Air cancelled numerous flights. Mobile medical teams were dispatched to aid affected areas, predicting the ash cloud's dispersion soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Volcanic activity from the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia's Afar region diminished Tuesday after creating a substantial disruption over the weekend. The eruption left nearby villages blanketed in ash, prompting health and safety concerns.

Ash clouds from the eruption caused airlines to cancel multiple flights, impacting travel plans. India's flag carrier, Air India, and operator Akasa Air faced significant schedule adjustments due to the ash cloud hovering over their international flight paths.

Local officials in northern Ethiopia reported residents suffering from respiratory issues, and mobile medical teams have been deployed to provide aid. The livestock in the region struggles to find drinkable water and clean grass, encapsulated by the volcanic ash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

