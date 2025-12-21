Left Menu

Weather Woes: Flight Disruptions at Srinagar Airport

Eleven flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport due to adverse weather, with snowfall in higher regions and rain in the plains. Two other flights were cancelled en route from Jammu and Delhi. The situation remains dependent on improving weather conditions for resuming flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:05 IST
Weather Woes: Flight Disruptions at Srinagar Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least 11 flights faced cancellations at Srinagar International Airport on Sunday, as inclement weather took its toll on operations.

Authorities reported heavy snowfall in Kashmir's upper reaches coupled with rain in the plains, prompting the Airport Authority of India to call off the flights.

Additional disruptions were noted with flight cancellations from Jammu and Delhi, while restoration of normal operations hinges on better weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025