Weather Woes: Flight Disruptions at Srinagar Airport
Eleven flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport due to adverse weather, with snowfall in higher regions and rain in the plains. Two other flights were cancelled en route from Jammu and Delhi. The situation remains dependent on improving weather conditions for resuming flights.
At least 11 flights faced cancellations at Srinagar International Airport on Sunday, as inclement weather took its toll on operations.
Authorities reported heavy snowfall in Kashmir's upper reaches coupled with rain in the plains, prompting the Airport Authority of India to call off the flights.
Additional disruptions were noted with flight cancellations from Jammu and Delhi, while restoration of normal operations hinges on better weather.
