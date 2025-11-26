Left Menu

Devastating Flash Floods and Landslides Ravage Sumatra

Flash floods and landslides on Sumatra island, Indonesia, have resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people with six more missing. Monsoon rains have caused widespread destruction across six regencies in North Sumatra, affecting thousands of residents and necessitating urgent evacuation efforts.

  • Indonesia

Torrential rains have devastated Sumatra, Indonesia, with flash floods and landslides, claiming at least 10 lives and leaving six more missing, police reported on Wednesday.

Rescue operations face harsh conditions as they attempt to reach impacted areas in North Sumatra, where overflowing rivers have caused significant destruction across six regencies.

Emergency response teams have recovered five bodies in the hardest-hit city of Sibolga and are searching for missing villagers amid ongoing landslides and flooding that have affected thousands of homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

