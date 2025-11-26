Left Menu

Helicopters to Rescue Patients Amid Severe Thailand Floods

Severe flooding in Thailand has led authorities to use helicopters to evacuate critically ill patients from hospitals in Hat Yai. Over 2.7 million people are affected across nine provinces. With continuing rain, military efforts are focusing on providing medical aid and essential supplies to the stranded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Thailand have deployed helicopters to evacuate critically ill patients from a hospital in Hat Yai. The region is grappling with devastating floods, worsening a humanitarian crisis that has left at least 33 people dead and more than 2.7 million affected across nine provinces.

Floodwaters have inundated significant areas, prompting urgent efforts to evacuate nearly 45,000 people in both Thailand and neighboring Malaysia. In Hat Yai, helicopters and boats are delivering food and evacuating patients from an overwhelmed government hospital, assisting over 2,000 individuals on-site.

The image, shared across social media, reveals military helicopters ferrying generators and medical supplies under dark, ominous skies. Authorities predict continuing rain and are focused on ongoing rescue operations, leveraging military assets including Thailand's sole aircraft carrier to provide support and relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

