Helicopters to Rescue Patients Amid Severe Thailand Floods

Authorities in Thailand have deployed helicopters to evacuate critically ill patients from a hospital in Hat Yai. The region is grappling with devastating floods, worsening a humanitarian crisis that has left at least 33 people dead and more than 2.7 million affected across nine provinces.

Floodwaters have inundated significant areas, prompting urgent efforts to evacuate nearly 45,000 people in both Thailand and neighboring Malaysia. In Hat Yai, helicopters and boats are delivering food and evacuating patients from an overwhelmed government hospital, assisting over 2,000 individuals on-site.

The image, shared across social media, reveals military helicopters ferrying generators and medical supplies under dark, ominous skies. Authorities predict continuing rain and are focused on ongoing rescue operations, leveraging military assets including Thailand's sole aircraft carrier to provide support and relief.

