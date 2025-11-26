Bond Yield Tug-of-War: U.S. vs. Europe

The bond yield gap between the U.S. and Germany tightened to levels not seen in over two months, driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts as the European Central Bank holds firm.

Early April witnessed a significant spread widening after President Trump's tariff announcements, impacting U.S. financial assets, including government bonds. Meanwhile, investors look ahead to the UK's budget announcement, where Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is anticipated to unveil substantial tax hikes.

Germany's 10-year yield, a euro area benchmark, rose slightly to 2.68%, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield increased to 4.01%. The spread now stands at 132.50 basis points, signaling market volatility and shifting economic strategies across the Atlantic.

