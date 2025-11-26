Left Menu

Bond Yield Tug-of-War: U.S. vs. Europe

The yield gap between U.S. and German government bonds has narrowed due to increased expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts while the European Central Bank remains steady. The spread fluctuated with global events, particularly U.S. tariffs. Key yield movements in European markets highlight economic uncertainty and policy speculations.

26-11-2025
The bond yield gap between the U.S. and Germany tightened to levels not seen in over two months, driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts as the European Central Bank holds firm.

Early April witnessed a significant spread widening after President Trump's tariff announcements, impacting U.S. financial assets, including government bonds. Meanwhile, investors look ahead to the UK's budget announcement, where Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is anticipated to unveil substantial tax hikes.

Germany's 10-year yield, a euro area benchmark, rose slightly to 2.68%, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield increased to 4.01%. The spread now stands at 132.50 basis points, signaling market volatility and shifting economic strategies across the Atlantic.

