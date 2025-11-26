Left Menu

Milano-Cortina 2026 Torch Lit Amid Weather Concerns

The torch for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics was lit in a scaled-down ceremony indoors in Olympia, Greece, due to weather warnings. Instead of the usual outdoor lighting, a video from a previous rehearsal was shown. The flame will soon be delivered to Italy for a domestic relay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:09 IST
The torch for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics was ceremoniously lit on Wednesday in a modest indoor event at ancient Olympia. This change was prompted by adverse weather warnings that led to the cancellation of the traditional outdoor ceremony.

Typically, flames for such occasions are ignited outdoors using sunlight reflected by a parabolic mirror in the presence of actresses portraying priestesses. However, with rain forecasts threatening the event, a video of Monday's rehearsal flame lighting was screened indoors to mark the symbolic beginning.

Following a journey through Greece, the flame is set to be handed off to Italian organizers on December 4. This marks the start of its long gestation within Italy, set to ignite enthusiasm for the forthcoming Winter Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

