Jharkhand's Aviation Aspirations: New Airport and Cargo Hub Under Review

A six-member team from the Airports Authority of India visited Jharkhand's Sahibganj district to conduct a pre-feasibility study for a proposed domestic airport and cargo hub. The team's findings, gathered from site inspections and consultations, will be reviewed by AAI and the Jharkhand government within two months.

A delegation from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) descended upon Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Wednesday to assess the viability of establishing a new domestic airport and cargo hub. The visit marks a pivotal step in the project's potential realization.

Accompanying the AAI team was Additional Collector Gautam Bhagat, who noted that the state government had proposed the development nearly a year ago, with the envisioned sites at Hajipur Diara and Bhitha. Led by Assistant Manager Megha Rohilla, the AAI team focused on a 484.30-acre tract identified for the initiative.

The officials conducted a thorough inspection, cross-referencing maps with the land, and accumulating data on various infrastructural elements, including highways and topographical features. The findings from this pre-feasibility study are slated to be submitted to AAI seniors and the state government within two months for further deliberation.

