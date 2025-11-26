Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Deer Park Overhaul Amid Ecological Concerns

The Supreme Court has directed a thorough evaluation of Deer Park in Delhi's Hauz Khas by the Central Empowered Committee to address chronic management issues. It highlights the need for scientific population management and prohibits deer translocation without further scientific assessment, emphasizing adherence to ecological standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:21 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Deer Park Overhaul Amid Ecological Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to thoroughly evaluate Delhi's AN Jha Deer Park in Hauz Khas. This action addresses chronic management deficiencies, as highlighted in evaluation reports from 2014-2022. These reports emphasize ongoing non-compliance with standards for enclosure maintenance, veterinary infrastructure, and habitat enrichment.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that the Deer Park operates below the standards set by the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and related policies, due to an unchecked deer population growth exceeding the park's capacity. The situation demands a scientific and methodical approach to managing the deer population and future translocations.

The CEC will assess the park's carrying capacity and inspect release sites in Rajasthan for habitat suitability and compliance with guidelines. The court stressed the necessity of ecological standards and prohibited further deer translocations without verified scientific assessments, planning another hearing for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expansion, and Luxury Markets

Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expans...

 India
2
Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

 India
3
Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

 India
4
UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025