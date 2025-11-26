Supreme Court Mandates Deer Park Overhaul Amid Ecological Concerns

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to thoroughly evaluate Delhi's AN Jha Deer Park in Hauz Khas. This action addresses chronic management deficiencies, as highlighted in evaluation reports from 2014-2022. These reports emphasize ongoing non-compliance with standards for enclosure maintenance, veterinary infrastructure, and habitat enrichment.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that the Deer Park operates below the standards set by the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and related policies, due to an unchecked deer population growth exceeding the park's capacity. The situation demands a scientific and methodical approach to managing the deer population and future translocations.

The CEC will assess the park's carrying capacity and inspect release sites in Rajasthan for habitat suitability and compliance with guidelines. The court stressed the necessity of ecological standards and prohibited further deer translocations without verified scientific assessments, planning another hearing for 2026.

