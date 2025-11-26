Unearthing History: New Discoveries at Turkey's Cradle of Civilization

In a significant archaeological breakthrough, Turkey has revealed new finds at Gobeklitepe and Karahantepe, major sites that provide fresh insights into human history's pivotal moment, the transition from hunter-gatherer communities to settled societies, over 11,000 years ago.

On Wednesday, dozens of intricate artefacts, including a unique facial statue, were presented, highlighting profound cultural practices of ancient Neolithic societies. Among the key discoveries are human and animal statues, suggesting sophisticated symbolic expression and social organization.

The developments at these sites, notable for their ancient structures and enigmatic T-shaped pillars, are reshaping the understanding of prehistoric life. Gobeklitepe, a celebrated UNESCO site, anticipates 800,000 visitors this year alone, marking its growing recognition for historical importance.

