Paving the Path for Green Mobility: Delhi's New Cycle Track Project

The Delhi government unveiled plans to construct a 53-km-long cycle track, marked as a transformative project for the city's urban landscape and environmental conservation.

Led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the project will extend from the Wazirabad Yamuna Bridge, traversing NH-24, and culminate at Kalindi Kunj Biodiversity Park.

Designed to promote green mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and lower carbon emissions, the initiative is set to be completed in three phases over three years, with Phase-1 initiating in the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)