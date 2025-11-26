Tragic Construction Site Incident Claims Young Worker's Life
A tragic accident at a construction site in Mumbai claimed the life of 26-year-old Danish Arif Khan. A cement mixer trolley fell on Khan while working, leading to his death despite being rushed to the hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident for further details.
A 26-year-old construction worker, Danish Arif Khan, tragically lost his life in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, officials have reported.
The unfortunate accident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. near the Mirza Ghalib market in the Chandanwadi area when a cement mixer trolley unexpectedly fell on Khan.
Despite efforts to save him, Khan was pronounced dead at state-run J.J. Hospital. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
