Tragedy Strikes at Crowdy Bay: Fatal Shark Attack

A beach near Crowdy Bay, a popular surfing location on Australia's east coast, witnessed a tragic shark attack on Thursday. A woman, in her 20s, lost her life, and a man of similar age was critically injured, New South Wales state police confirmed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of the attack. The man, gravely injured, was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The woman's identity has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

The beach has been closed as officials undertake efforts to ascertain the species of the shark involved. This incident adds to the growing number of shark-related incidents in the region, raising concerns over beach safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)