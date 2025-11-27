C-DOT and IIT Roorkee Launch Centre of Excellence to Drive Telecom Innovation

In a major boost to India’s indigenous telecom innovation ecosystem, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)—the premier R&D organisation of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)—signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), one of India’s oldest and most prestigious technical institutions. The partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing next-generation communication technologies, strengthening academia–industry collaboration, and accelerating the nation’s progress toward digital self-reliance.

The MoU formalises the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IIT Roorkee, dedicated to cutting-edge research, high-impact development, and advanced training in futuristic telecom domains. Senior leadership—including Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, and Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT—witnessed the signing, alongside faculty, researchers, and officials from both institutions.

Following the signing, the new Centre of Excellence was formally inaugurated, setting the stage for a transformative partnership that integrates academic depth with industry-grade R&D expertise.

A Centre Built for Future Technologies: 5G, 6G, Quantum, AI and Beyond

The newly launched CoE is envisioned as a powerhouse of innovation, focusing on advanced communication technologies that will define India’s digital future. It will undertake research and prototype development across a wide range of emerging domains, including:

5G and 6G communication systems

RF–Sub-THz integrated circuits

Millimeter-wave and beamforming antennas with integrated chips

V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication

Quantum communication technologies

Cybersecurity frameworks and threat detection systems

AI-driven wireless communication and network optimisation

Energy-efficient communication architectures

Sensors and intelligent communication hardware

By integrating the academic strengths of IIT Roorkee with C-DOT’s robust R&D capabilities, the CoE aims to strengthen India’s position in global telecom innovation and reduce dependence on foreign technology ecosystems.

Strengthening Academia–Industry Synergy for National Innovation

The partnership represents a significant step toward shaping India’s telecom future by aligning academic research with national strategic priorities. The CoE will become a hub for:

Joint research projects and technology co-development

Start-up incubation and industry mentoring

Intellectual property creation

Specialised workshops, skill-building programs, and expert lectures

Infrastructure and resource sharing between academia and industry

Students, researchers, and early-stage start-ups will have access to advanced facilities, mentorship from leading scientists, and opportunities to build real-world solutions aligned with India’s telecom roadmap.

Driving Self-Reliance Through Indigenous Telecom Solutions

Speaking at the MoU ceremony, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, emphasised the transformative potential of the collaboration. He highlighted that the CoE will play a crucial role in designing secure, indigenous telecom technologies for Viksit Bharat, while reducing dependence on imported systems.

“This collaboration brings together the expertise of India’s leading academic institute and the R&D strengths of C-DOT to accelerate indigenous telecom innovation,” Dr. Upadhyay said. “Together, IIT Roorkee and C-DOT will build technologies that create new opportunities for India to lead globally in domains such as 5G, 6G, AI, cybersecurity, and secure communications.”

He also outlined C-DOT’s existing contributions, including:

Indigenous 4G/5G systems

TRINETRA cybersecurity solutions

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

Disaster management platforms

AI-enabled telecom applications such as Sanchar Saathi

Fraud-detection and mission-critical communication solutions (MCX)

IIT Roorkee: A Legacy of Excellence in Communication Engineering

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, called the partnership an important milestone in advancing India’s next-generation telecom capabilities.

He emphasised IIT Roorkee’s strong legacy in:

communication engineering,

semiconductor design,

wireless technologies,

cybersecurity, and

embedded electronics systems.

“The CoE will offer a transformative platform for our faculty, researchers, and students to co-develop technologies of strategic national importance,” he said. “This partnership will significantly contribute to India’s long-term vision of secure, indigenous and future-ready telecom solutions, reinforcing our technological leadership.”

Inspiring the Next Generation: Prof. A.K. Kamal Memorial Lecture Series

As part of the day’s events, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay delivered the sixth Prof. A.K. Kamal Memorial Lecture, titled “Building Indigenous Communication Technologies for Viksit Bharat.” His talk covered:

India’s evolving telecom landscape

The Bharat 6G Vision and opportunities emerging from it

The global telecom value chain and standards development

The role of indigenous R&D

Strategic opportunities for India to position itself as a global technology leader

The lecture highlighted how C-DOT’s innovations and India’s strong academic ecosystem must collaborate to achieve next-generation breakthroughs.

A Major Leap Toward India’s Leadership in Global Telecom Innovation

The C-DOT–IIT Roorkee collaboration marks a powerful step toward strengthening India’s telecom sovereignty. By fostering R&D excellence, nurturing local talent, and catalysing innovation, the new CoE is set to drive India’s transition from a technology consumer to a technology creator in critical areas of communication.

The partnership aligns closely with national priorities such as Digital India, Bharat 6G Vision, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring that India remains competitive and influential in the global telecom landscape for decades to come.