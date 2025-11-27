Left Menu

Cyclone Ditwah Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh with Heavy Rains and Winds

A cyclone named Ditwah has formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, intensifying and moving towards the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh region. It is expected to cause heavy rains and strong winds, prompting local authorities to issue warnings and activate emergency response strategies as the cyclone intensifies.

Updated: 27-11-2025 17:35 IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority announced that a depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has evolved into Cyclone Ditwah, threatening to bring severe weather to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The cyclonic system is advancing north-northwest, anticipated to strengthen in the next 12 hours, posing significant risks of heavy rains and strong winds to the region. Local authorities are on high alert, advising fishermen to avoid the seas while monitoring the storm's progress closely.

Local administrations are activating control rooms and coordinating emergency responses. Farmers and residents are urged to take preventive measures due to the potential for intense weather episodes, as the cyclone continues its path towards the coast, affecting key areas including Chittoor, Tirupati, and Nellore.

