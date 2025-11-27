Left Menu

Torrential Rain Brings Chaos: Floods Devastate Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia is battling extreme flooding, with Thailand's southern regions experiencing devastating floods and a cyclone wreaking havoc on Indonesia's Sumatra Island. Severe weather has claimed numerous lives, displaced millions, and destroyed infrastructure, prompting massive relief efforts with helicopters, drones, and engineering corps mobilizing to aid affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:49 IST
Torrential Rain Brings Chaos: Floods Devastate Southeast Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flood rescue teams in Thailand are employing modern technology, including drones, to deliver essential supplies to stranded residents as helicopters airlift aid to those marooned on rooftops, amid the Southeast Asian nation's worst flooding in years.

Reportedly, 55 lives have been lost in Thailand due to relentless rain impacting its southern provinces. Concurrently, Indonesia grapples with catastrophe as a cyclone on Sumatra Island leaves 61 confirmed dead and countless others missing.

Approximately 3 million people have been affected across Thailand, with the government mobilizing an aircraft carrier, helicopters, and trucks to deliver aid, while a public call for boats and jet skis aims to reach those surrounded by waters over 2 meters high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

 Global
2
Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

 India
3
France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsors

Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsor...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025