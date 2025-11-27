Torrential Rain Brings Chaos: Floods Devastate Southeast Asia

Flood rescue teams in Thailand are employing modern technology, including drones, to deliver essential supplies to stranded residents as helicopters airlift aid to those marooned on rooftops, amid the Southeast Asian nation's worst flooding in years.

Reportedly, 55 lives have been lost in Thailand due to relentless rain impacting its southern provinces. Concurrently, Indonesia grapples with catastrophe as a cyclone on Sumatra Island leaves 61 confirmed dead and countless others missing.

Approximately 3 million people have been affected across Thailand, with the government mobilizing an aircraft carrier, helicopters, and trucks to deliver aid, while a public call for boats and jet skis aims to reach those surrounded by waters over 2 meters high.

(With inputs from agencies.)